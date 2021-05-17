NCIS season 18 finale photo: Gibbs’ boat and a ‘Rule 91’ mystery







What is Gibbs’ Rule 91? As you prepare for the NCIS season 18 finale next week, it’s something worth thinking about!

As a matter of fact, we think this new photo of Mark Harmon’s character and his (completed) boat only seems to further the mystery. Typically, naming your boat is one of the last things that you do before taking it out on the water, and the fact that he’s named it Rule 91 is interesting in its own right.

Many longtime NCIS fans are well-aware of Gibbs’ rules — they’re a staple of this show as much as anything. Yet, Rule 91 is not a rule we’ve been made aware of over the years. It’s clearly something tied to the story of this episode, and it may have something to do with where his state of mind is at. If Gibbs is interested in walking away from NCIS, maybe the role is something like “know when it’s right to walk away.”

Let’s make the following clear — we don’t want Mark Harmon to leave the show! There are signs that he could be back at least part-time in season 19, but so much of this finale makes us nervous. There’s the idea of titling it after a trademark rule, and then there’s also the completion of the boat itself. There has to be some sort of symbolic meaning to that; it’s either that or the writers are planning out some sort of elaborate smokescreen in order to hide their true intentions.

What do you think Rule 91 is within the world of the NCIS season 18 finale?

