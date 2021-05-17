





After last night’s Mare of Easttown episode 5, it makes sense to ask the following question: Is Zabel really dead? Is there any chance at all the character could still be around?

Obviously, it makes sense to want more Evan Peters on the show — who in the world wouldn’t want that? He’s a fantastic actor and he brought a lot to this show. Yet, Mare of Easttown is trying to construct a world where anything can happen, and losing Zabel will be the sort of thing that rocks the title character to her core.

So what we’re trying to say here is pretty simple: Don’t expect this character to be walking around a-okay. In a new interview with TV Insider, here is some of what executive producer Brad Ingelsby had to say about the aftermath of this death:

It changes Mare in that it’s sort of a moment of comeuppance, right? Like Mare, you can’t, go through life acting this way. So cavalier about things, you know. She hides the drugs and then she’s not supposed to be on the case. And yes, she saved the girls, but here’s Zabel, dead, and anyone could make a case. They’d go, “if you weren’t tracking down these tips, he would never have been there.” And so I think it’s a moment where Mare has to reevaluate her way of acting and behaving.

There are two episodes left in the season, and we imagine that within these episodes we’ll see a slightly different version of Mare. There’s not enough time for her to completely and fundamentally change, but we could still see a few other interesting developments play out personally — and that’s without even thinking about the case itself.

What do you think is going to happen on Mare of Easttown over the rest of the season?

