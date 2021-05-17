Blue Bloods season 12: When will filming begin in New York City?







Now that Blue Bloods season 11 is officially over, it’s time to start looking ahead towards season 12 — and that includes the start of production!

So when will that actually be? Are we going to be forced to wait a long period of time again like we did with season 11? The first thing we should note here is that nothing is official, but there is at least some reason for hope that it will start up sooner.

For starters, things are exponentially better now when it comes to the battle against the virus. Vaccines are widespread, and it’s our hope that by the time season 12 starts the entire cast and crew will be fully vaccinated. That means that things like filming out on location should be so much easier. There could potentially be less protocol, though we’re sure that safety will continue to be a concern.

Typically, Blue Bloods starts up production around mid-to-late July, and for now that is what we’re expecting with season 12. Could that change if the show premieres a little later in the fall than September? Sure, but for now we see no reason to think that CBS would delay the premiere again. The last Friday of this month is the traditional start time for this show and it’s run like clockwork for a solid decade. If there’s one thing that Blue Bloods loves, it’s tradition — we more than expect the show to lean back into that now that they’re able to.

By the end of the week, we should at least have confirmation that Blue Bloods is back in its Friday-night timeslot for the 2021-22 season; we’re equally intrigued to see what other programs it will be paired with on the night.

