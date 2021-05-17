Is Alyssa Diaz leaving The Rookie, & is Angela Lopez dead?







Is Alyssa Diaz leaving The Rookie following that big season 3 finale cliffhanger? We understand if you have that question. Think about what happened here — the character was kidnapped right before her wedding, and La Fiera was responsible for it. Given the adversary we’re talking about here, it’s easy to jump to that conclusion.

Ultimately, though, things are a little bit more complicated than that. For starters, if Lopez was going to die, she would already be gone! We just think La Fiera has a larger plan — also, killing a pregnant character feels way too dark for a network TV show.

Speaking about the closing events of tonight’s episode — and if La Fiera has a larger motive with Lopez — here is some of what showrunner Alexi Hawley had to say to TVLine:

I don’t want to give it away, but she definitely does. This is not the end of Lopez, but an escalation in this dynamic that they’ve had for basically the whole season. There’s this friendship, a kinship. They’ve bonded over [La Fiera’s] son and [Angela’s] child-to-be, and also being Latinas who are two sides of the same coin.

So there you have pretty clear proof that Diaz is sticking around the show for season 4 — as a matter of fact, we’d be willing to wager that much of the upcoming premiere is about her! There should be a lot of exciting stuff that comes with this as we see if Lopez can get out of this situation, let alone how most of her friends and colleagues can help her. We do think they will move quickly after the closing seconds of the finale.

One last thing: Kudos to Hawley and the entire Rookie team for being bold and betting on themselves with this ending. They could have been a little more tentative here, thinking that there was a chance they’d get canceled with a cliffhanger.

Related – When will The Rookie season 4 premiere?

What do you think about tonight’s The Rookie finale, and do you think Lopez will be okay?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, remember to come back around for some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







