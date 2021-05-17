The Rookie season 4 premiere date hopes for Nathan Fillion, cast







Following tonight’s finale, it only makes sense that you’d want to know when The Rookie season 4 is premiering on ABC. How could you not? This is one of those shows that loves to leave you hanging. Not only that, but we also had a much smaller episode order than usual this time around. Inevitably, that’s going to leave people super-eager to see what is coming around the bend.

The good news that we can share here, for starters, is simply that The Rookie is coming back. You don’t have to worry about that! Over the past few days the network gave a green light to more new episodes, and honestly we’re not surprised. While this may not be the highest-rated show on ABC, police dramas are routinely popular both in syndication and all over the world. There’s such an easy-to-understand premise here, and that is without even mentioning the enormous fan base that Nathan Fillion has.

At the time of this writing, it is too early to tell when The Rookie season 4 is going to air. ABC should be putting out a tentative fall schedule over the next week and through that, a few more details may start to make themselves clear. We’d hope that the show would stay put in its current Sunday-night timeslot, mostly because it’s able to stand out there and consistency matters a lot in this current day and age.

If The Rookie does end up on the fall schedule, expect for it to be back in either late September or early October. The premiere will likely address any cliffhangers established in the finale, and we have a feeling that the writers will strive to create something as topical as what we saw through the bulk of season 3. An official date could make itself apparent over the summer.

