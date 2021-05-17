





We entered the Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 2 finale expecting many things, including a decision on the love-triangle. Did we get it? The answer there is yes, plus another surprise that we didn’t see coming at all.

At the end of the episode, Zoey decided that she wanted Max to be her person; however, the problem there was that he was getting set to leave for the other side of the country. All of this had traditional romantic-comedy vibes all over it. That’s before Max revealed that he decided not to get on that plane. Meanwhile, Zoey opened up about her feelings … and something truly unexpected happened.

Since the start of the series the premise of the show has been seeing Zoey listen to the “heart-songs” of others. But what happened when Max heard one of hers? There was something about the entire “I Melt with You” performance that was magical, with the #1 thing being the pure look of awe on Max’s face as it was happening. It was something that he genuinely could not believe and it was so fun watching it unfold. The first season of the show ended on a very serious, somber note. It was nice this time around to have something totally different.

After watching this episode, there is one thing absolutely on our mind: Can we get a season 3 immediately? It feels like that’s something that people all over the country are going to want! There’s so much to explore with Max and Zoey, and that’s without getting into the big twist at the center of the show’s central premise. Is this something that will play out with Max in the future?

