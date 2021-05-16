Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at NBC?







Following today’s finale, can you expect a Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 3 to happen? Rest assured, there is a lot to go over here.

Let’s kick things off here by updating where things are at the moment: There is no official renewal over at NBC. Typically, we learn of a bubble show’s fate at some point during the month of May, but there’s not even a guarantee of that right now.

What we can say here is that this is not an open-and-shut situation where Zoey’s Playlist is canceled if NBC moves on. The live ratings on the network aren’t great, but it performs extremely well when it comes to DVR viewership. Not only that, but there is a sizable audience who checks it out after the fact on Peacock.

This, fittingly, brings us to Peacock for a larger discussion. There has been some chatter already about season 3 moving to the streaming service and for now, we’d argue that there is a pretty good shot of that happening. Musical comedies are not exactly the most mainstream out there, and it can be hard for a show like this to last on traditional television. Going into the streaming world would offer it more flexibility and hopefully, a lower threshold that it has to meet week in and week out. Creatively, it could also stretch the limits of what the writers and producers could do.

As of right now, we’d say that we’re skeptical that a Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 3 happens at NBC — however, we’re very optimistic about Peacock landing the show and it living on for at least one more season. There’s just so much that Jane Levy and the cast have to offer, and this could be the sort of show that brings more viewers to the streaming service from top to bottom.

