Family Guy season 20: Is it renewed? Premiere date hopes







Following tonight’s finale, do you need to be concerned about a Family Guy season 20 over at Fox? We’re ready to tell you everything we know about the long-running comedy’s future.

Luckily, much of the news that we’ve got at present is of the positive variety. There’s no real reason to worry about a season 20, or even a season 21 after that — both of these have already been picked up! Fox confirmed the renewal last fall, with president of entertainment Michael Thorn saying the following:

“Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers are key pillars of our network’s success … By taking the genre to new heights and driving pop culture in meaningful ways, they’ve laid the foundation for making Animation Domination one of the most powerful program blocks in all of television. Both of these two-season renewals affirm once again our commitment to animation and empower us to continue in our build as the leader in the space with distinct and fresh new comedies. We’d like to thank Seth [MacFarlane], Loren [Bouchard] and their entire teams, not to mention our partners at 20th Television, and we’re excited to continue these great shows with them.”

So when will Family Guy season 20 premiere? We honestly don’t think there is a lot of mystery here. Typically, Fox puts their animated comedies back on the air in September, and there is really no reason to think that this is going to change. So long as the NFL season airs on the network, they will want to milk that for whatever they can. These shows always perform better in the fall, and we expect the schedule to be somewhat front-loaded with new episodes.

You can expect a premiere date for all of Fox’s animated shows at some point this summer.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to Family Guy right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Family Guy season 20?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you check that out, remember to also stick around to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







