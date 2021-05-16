The Nevers episode 7 return date hopes over on HBO







Following tonight’s midseason finale, what can you expect on The Nevers episode 7? When could it air on HBO? In this piece, we’ll tell you everything you need to know at the moment.

Let’s go ahead and start things off with this: At this very moment, HBO hasn’t confirmed an official return date. Is that something we’ll learn either tonight or in the next few months? We certainly hope so! It’s rather unusual in general that the premium-cable network splits up a season like this, but there could be a particular reason for it: The global health crisis. Like a number of other shows out there, filming was shut down midway through production. Given that there are a boatload of special effects that need to be done after the fact here, the midseason break could give the team a chance to polish everything up.

If you do love The Nevers, maybe you can consider the show’s recent performance a silver lining leading up to the break. The most-recent episode before tonight (episode 5) ended up generating 570,000 live viewers. That makes it the most-watched live episode of the season, and that is an encouraging sign for HBO. People who watch it clearly enjoy it enough to come back, even if the show is lagging behind its Sunday-night companion in Mare of Easttown. (Remember that live viewers are only a tiny piece of the puzzle, as the network also relies on streams, DVR ratings, and a whole lot more. HBO also wants to know that a show is generating buzz and has a great chance of building an audience over time.)

Because we are so far out, it’s a little too early to know what’s coming on episode 7 or beyond — we can only hope that some more information trickles out sooner rather than later!

Update: After tonight’s episode there is still, alas, no official return date. Hopefully we’ll get something more soon enough!

