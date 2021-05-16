NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 18 (finale) spoilers: Hetty is back!







You’ve waited a long time for it, and on next week’s NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 finale, Linda Hunt is finally going to be back at Hetty!

As for what sort of role she’s going to have, that remains to be seen; on the surface, though, it looks like she’ll be offering up closure to one of the big stories this season. We know that Nell has struggled with trying to find a way to fill her shoes, and maybe Hunt’s character can offer up a little bit of last-minute encouragement. NCIS as an organization may need that if Nell is to stick around — after all, it sounds like Eric will be coming to her with quite the interesting offer.

For a few more details all about this, be sure to check out the full NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 finale synopsis:

“A Tale of Two Igors” — Deeks is kidnapped by an associate of Kirkin’s (Ravil Isyanov) in need of his help and NCIS investigates the shooting of a militarized dolphin equipped with a Russian microchip. Also, Beale makes Nell an interesting offer and Hetty returns, on the 12th season finale of NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, May 23 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Is Hunt going to be leaving the show after this episode? What about Barrett Foa and Renee Felice Smith? We’d be lying if we were to pretend like we weren’t concerned — there have been questions aplenty about all of their futures over the years. Nonetheless, we hope that moving into season 13 the show ends up balancing out its cast as much as humanly possible. We know that there are a lot of metaphorical mouths to feed here but the writers can still find a way to figure things out.

Given that NCIS: Los Angeles does love itself its cliffhangers, go ahead and expect one of those far in advance!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to the NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 finale?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts on the matter below! After you do that, remember to come back around — there are more updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







