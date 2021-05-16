The Pursuit of Love episode 3 spoilers: The big finale is here!







In case you ever needed a reminder that British dramas tend to run short, here it is: The Pursuit of Love episode 3 is the big finale. This is a short series for Lily James and the rest of the cast, but there will still be an attempt to cover a lot of ground. Think in terms of drama, romance, and of course a little bit of heartache. This is one of those shows designed to make you feel all the things, which it’s why it is the perfect companion to air alongside Call the Midwife. After all, both of these shows can evoke a LOT of emotion out of their viewers!

Below, we have the full The Pursuit of Love episode 3 synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead from here:

Linda (Lily James) is living her best life in Paris with her new wealthy French lover (Assaad Bouab). But back in England, Fanny (Emily Beecham) is furious that Linda is flouting society’s strict rules for women, while she feels trapped in her own unexciting marriage to Alfred.

However, when war breaks out and threatens to tear Europe apart, will Linda and Fanny be able to reconcile before it’s too late?

So why is this series so short?

The simplest answer we can offer is that this is the way that British dramas often like to do things. There’s a real tendency here to take care of a lot of story within a short period of time — that way, you can get hooked on a clearly-defined beginning, middle, and end. The BBC has been able to build a lot of trust in doing that, whereas some US series tend to go a little overboard with some of this. They stretch shows out far longer than they need to and because of that, there may be more hesitancy to get into them in the first place.

