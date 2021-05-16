B Positive, United States of Al renewed by CBS for season 2







While CBS may be losing one Chuck Lorre sitcom in Mom, they are making sure they stay in business with him elsewhere. After all, this weekend the network decided to renew both United States of Al and B Positive for additional episodes.

This renewal comes after both of these shows generated so-so live ratings through most of season 1. However, the network knows the staying power long-term of Lorre’s sitcoms and this is a move designed to bank on that. If you think back to The Big Bang Theory, it wasn’t a monster hit in the first season in the way it was down the road. Some of these shows need a little bit of time to grow and find an audience — which could happen in this case via either repeats or streaming over the summer.

We don’t think that CBS has expectations that either one of these sitcoms are going to become enormous smash hits; we’re just in an era where that doesn’t happen anymore. Instead, the hope here is that both of these shows can generate good numbers in all of their measurements and give them something that stands out from the crowd. What Lorre does a great job at as a producer is finding concepts that have a deeper layer of meaning. With B Positive, for example, it is showing the evolution of a relationship between a kidney donor and a recipient. They tackle real-world issues, while also trying to make you laugh along the way. Very rarely are these carbon-copies of the standard family-sitcom format.

While we know of these renewals, for the time being there isn’t much news as to when B Positive and United States of Al are going to return with additional episodes. Some of this could be revealed when CBS unveils its fall schedule — even still, specific dates won’t be coming until the summer.

