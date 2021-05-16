Call the Midwife season 10 episode 6 spoilers: The last before finale







As you prepare for Call the Midwife season 10 episode 6 on BBC One next week, there’s one thing to remember above all else: How close we are to the end. It’s crazy to think that we’re almost at the finale! This season really blew by, though that could be in part due to there being only seven episodes this time. (More than likely, that is a consequence of the global health crisis.)

So what is going to happen over the course of this episode? We’d say that you can expect a wide array of different events in September 1966, and that includes a particularly powerful story from Trixie. We’re always going to be happy when Helen George’s character is in the spotlight, and it seems like we’re going to get a good bit of that here.

Below, we do have the full Call the Midwife season 10 episode 6 synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead:

It’s September 1966 and at clinic Trixie (Helen George) is tasked with examining a desperate woman who is pregnant with her fifth child. Trixie learns that her patient’s personal life is far from stable, compelling her to speak out publicly. However, the results garner mixed reactions from Nonnatus House and the community.

Dr Turner (Stephen McGann) and Sister Frances (Ella Bruccoleri) are entrusted to help a mother-to-be who refuses medical care through her final weeks of pregnancy.

Nancy Corrigan (Megan Cusack) reveals a secret about her background that could threaten her relationship with Nonnatus House.

Will there be a story or two that carries over to the finale from here? We tend to imagine so, but given that this is Call the Midwife, there’s always going to be a standalone component. That has to be expected at this point, given that this show has long excelled at giving you emotional stories that you can see from start to finish in a single hour.

