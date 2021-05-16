All Rise canceled at CBS; no season 3 ahead for legal drama







Saturday is often a quiet day for television news — and yet, this is when CBS decided to unload some terrible headlines for All Rise.

Today, the network confirmed that they are canceling the Simone Missick led legal drama after two seasons on the air. What’s the reason for that? It mostly ties back to low ratings, though some headlines behind the scenes from now-dismissed creator Greg Spottiswood probably did not help matters. This show suffered declines across the board in season 2, and its ratings were not altogether spectacular in season 1.

Is it possible that an All Rise season 3 could still happen somewhere else? In theory yes, but we wouldn’t bank on that for the time being. It’s hard to know precisely what the ideal suitor would be, and it seems like CBS could be using Paramount+ as their venue for some other shows like SEAL Team and Clarice, which could be ending their runs on the linear network before too long.

The All Rise series finale is slated to now air on May 24. The synopsis below gives you a sense of some of what’s ahead:

“Yeet” – The murder trials against Alexander Moore (Zayne Emory) and Jack Allen (Derek Luh) begin, and the pressure mounts when Lola agrees to allow media into the courtroom to support her re-election campaign. Also, Mark and Amy commit to their relationship, even though they’re on opposite sides of the trial, and Luke looks for a way to win Emily back, on the second season finale of ALL RISE, Monday, May 24 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network.

In other cancellation news..

Unfortunately, we have also reached the end of the road for The Unicorn. The Walton Goggins show had its fans, but unfortunately, it didn’t have the ratings to back it up.

What do you think of All Rise being canceled at CBS?

