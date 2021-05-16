Mare of Easttown episode 5 promo: Are the walls closing in on Mare?







Tomorrow night on Mare of Easttown episode 5, the crisis for our title character is about to escalate again.

What is the reason for that? It starts with some more missing victims and, to go from here, her personal life continues to spiral. Every key player in her life is about to see things go from bad to worse — there is no real avoiding it. She’s also feeling the weight of expectations in a way that she hasn’t before. She’s realizing that she fundamentally can’t be who a lot of other people want her to be. That’s a psychological challenge that many people face in their lives, and few of them have the challenges that routinely Mare does.

Judging from the promo below, it’s also pretty darn clear that Mare is not the only character who is falling apart here. A certain priest is going to have the tables turned on them, Mare will be forced to open up on her past while in therapy, and Lori has a personal struggle involving her son to attend to.

Of course, one of the largest questions that we’ve got in the end here is simply this: How in the world are the producers going to wrap up all of the stories that are currently in play? There is a lot that the creative team is taking on at the moment and for now, there’s no clear sense as to how all of it is going to wrap up. At least this show is becoming more satisfying with every passing episode and that makes us feel like it’s going to stick the landing.

If not, at least you still have a chance to watch Kate Winslet for an extended period of time. That’s worth something, right?

