Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, May 15, 2021?







Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? As per usual, we more than understand if you are wondering! The late-night show’s schedule is typically all over the place, and with us getting close to the end of the season we want as many new installments as possible.

Luckily, NBC did save some episodes for May sweeps! There is a new installment airing tonight at the typical time, and this is one of the more exciting ones out there — Key & Peele star Keegan-Michael Key is hosting the proceedings. It goes without saying that he has tremendous experience in sketch comedy and should do a great job. Last week’s controversial Elon Musk show represented SNL taking a huge risk for the sake of ratings; this is more of a safe bet. A lot of people should watch just for Key’s presence alone, and that’s without even considering the quality of the sketches themselves.

The musical guest for tonight is Olivia Rodrigo, who got her start on the Disney Channel (and also High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) before making a big name for herself in the pop musical world. Ironically, she’s already been referenced this season back in the Regé-Jean Page episode, as there was an entire sketch themed around “Drivers License.” (If she does not actually perform the song during the episode we shall consider it a crime against the universe.)

Tonight’s episode is the penultimate one of the seas — next week, Anya Taylor-Joy of The Queen’s Gambit will be the host, and that’s where we veer more into unexpected territory. Typically, the show chooses an alumni or a repeat host for their finale; yet, they may be considering Key as somewhat fitting the bill, even if he is new to the SNL world in a direct sense.

