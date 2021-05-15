Outlander season 6: New Sam Heughan, Richard Rankin BTS photo!







As many longtime Outlander fans know, the wait for season 6 is a long one. With that in mind, the same goes for getting news on the subject. Production is currently underway in Scotland, and everyone continues to take all of the required measures to ensure that the cast and crew are safe.

With that in mind, you can even see a little bit of this very thing in the behind-the-scenes photo below! A masked crew member is located behind Sam Heughan and Richard Rankin, who are both dressed-up and ready to go as Jamie and Roger. (Who doesn’t love Rankin’s beard on this upcoming season?)

As we prepare for this new batch of episodes, we’re excited to see Roger more settled than ever as a part of Fraser’s Ridge. For a significant chunk of season 5, there was great indecision as to whether he and Brianna would remain there. That has since changed, and now the entire family can do their best to build the estate and prepare for what’s next — namely, the Revolutionary War. That is far more than a shadow on the community right now; over time, it will grow into a roar. This season is based on the events of the Diana Gabaldon book A Breath of Snow and Ashes, and in true Outlander fashion, expect a number of genres to come flying at you at once. There will be romance for sure, but also action, drama, and interesting historical tidbits.

We still remain far away from getting an Outlander season 6 premiere date — let’s hope for it either near the end of this year or in early 2022. Because we know that a season 7 is now coming, at least that takes some of the pressure off when it comes to the long-term future.

