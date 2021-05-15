Animal Kingdom season 5 trailer: Our modified expectations!







Earlier this week, it was finally confirmed that Animal Kingdom season 5 would be coming to TNT this summer. Yet, the date is a little later than expected: Sunday, July 11.

So does that change your expectations for when the first trailer will be released? Without a doubt, it does! That’s what we will be diving into for a good part of this piece.

When you think about promoting a show, a good chunk of it is all about timing. Basically, you want to make sure that the largest percentage of viewers possible are going to see all of the material you put out there, whether it be a full trailer or some smaller promos. That’s why most networks choose to release video footage around a month, give or take, from when a show comes on the air.

All of this is ultimately why we’re personally expecting an Animal Kingdom season 5 trailer at some point when we get around to early June. That makes sense given the date, and also all of the big stuff that the show needs to hype up. At the center of most of it will probably be the power struggle between the Cody boys — with Smurf dead, be prepared for every single one of them to angle for a larger piece of the pie. Whether or not they are able to get it will be a completely different story, but we’re ready far in advance to see them fight tooth-and-nail for some of what they want.

Rest assured, Smurf will still have a presence in some of the upcoming episodes — albeit in flashback form.

