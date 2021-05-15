Last Man Standing series finale video: Cast reflects before final episode







The series finale of Last Man Standing is coming in the form of back-to-back episodes this coming Thursday. This is an emotional thing to think about — and, of course, it makes sense that the cast would wax poetic all about it.

In the video below, Amanda Fuller, Tim Allen, Nancy Travis, Molly McCook, and others all discuss how they are feeling in the wake of the final episode airing. Some of these actors have been a part of the show for a full decade; others have joined along the way. It’s been difficult being a part of the process of saying goodbye, but at least they have a proper chance to do so here.

The most important thing to remember is that this is not the only time some of these cast members have said a fond farewell. The bulk of the performers in this video remember back when ABC canceled the show. When that happened, it came out of nowhere and they didn’t get a chance to have that proper ending. Maybe some of them lost hope that it would ever come back, but they had that fantastic opportunity on Fox.

We’re sure that the series finale will be full of reflections from the past nine seasons of the show — and it goes without saying that there will be comedy. The most important thing that the producers will most-likely try to hit home is simply this: Family. That has defined the world of Last Man Standing from the beginning. This show has long been about a family trying to come together despite their different beliefs. The Baxter clan doesn’t always get along, but it’s clear that they love each other — so long as the finale nails the message, we can assume that they’ll be there for each other until the end of time.

