The Rookie season 3 finale promo: The Chen, Bradford dance?







Typically when we prepare for finales for a show like The Rookie, we’re worried about characters being killed off. We can’t help it! This show has already pulled some crazy stuff at the end of their seasons, so regardless of what they’re promoting in advance, our hair will always be standing on end.

Yet, The Rookie seems to be promoting tomorrow night’s season 3 finale with romance at the center of it. Why? There seem to be a couple of different reasons for it.

The wedding – How can you not promote something set at a wedding as romantic? It’s a chance to see some of these characters in a totally different setting and it’s easy to figure out what the overall sort of appeal here is.

The Chen, Bradford dance … or the idea of it – This is probably the big-ticket thing going into the finale and we understand why. There is a huge, passionate audience out there for the idea of these two as a couple. The only unfortunate thing is that it’s not altogether clear if it’s going to happen. Do we want it to? Absolutely, but it’s worth noting that you never actually see the two dancing together in the promo. Instead, it’s only Bradford asking Lucy to save a dance for him.

Don’t be surprised if at some point between this request and the two actually dancing, something goes down that leads to a TON of chaos all across the board. We have a hard time thinking that the end of this season is going to be all romance and roses. When was the last time an end of a season ever qualified for that? At least we know there’s a season 4 already…

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Rookie now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Rookie season 3 finale over at ABC?

Do you have any sort of prediction for Lucy, Bradford, or anyone else? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also keep coming back to get some further updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







