Blue Bloods season 12: Will it be the final season on CBS?







One day removed from last night’s big finale, we know that there is a Blue Bloods season 12 coming. Obviously, we’re more than thrilled about that!

Yet, simultaneously we can’t help but wonder what the long-term future is, especially in light of some new comments from showrunner Kevin Wade. In a new interview with Deadline, he admits that he was concerned about the show’s future when he was told that they’d have a two-hour finale — as a matter of fact, he took it like the episodes could serve as the series finale. That didn’t end up happening, but he and the writers crafted a story that hit home a lot of what the Reagan family is all about.

One thing that Wade also makes clear in this interview is simply this — he’s not looking to shut the shown down right away. He makes it clear that if the show ever ends, it will probably be a network decision as opposed to the cast and crew:

So I think as long as there’s an audience and as long as the shows are good and the writing is descent and the actors who play the characters still have something to play, then the rest of it’s obviously up to ViacomCBS. I could walk away, the show could still certainly be just fine but I think it’s probably not going to be a decision that comes from our side of the equation.

We don’t have a clear sense of when the show should end, but there are a few different things that we’d like to see happen before that point. For example, it’d be nice to see Danny have a permanent love interest after losing Linda, and it’d also be great to see Erin become the District Attorney. Also, could Eddie get a promotion at some point? She’s shown that she is more than capable of having a larger role in the NYPD.

