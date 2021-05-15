Is Will Hochman leaving Blue Bloods; did Joe Hill die in season 11 finale?







Is Will Hochman leaving Blue Bloods, and is Joe Hill dead after making a handful of appearances on the CBS show? We’ll of course answer that in light of the two-hour finale that is coming your way tonight!

Let’s just say that at the end of the first hour, the writers clearly wanted you to be worried in the worst way possible. It seemed as though Joe could’ve died as the undercover assignment he was on grew increasingly dangerous. Not only that, but there was tension among the Reagans over the nature of the operation — plus its secrecy. Danny was infuriated at both Frank and Jamie over keeping this a secret. Why do that when he could’ve had more support? None of the Reagans would have ratted him out!

Here’s the good news, though: Joe was not actually dead following the explosion in part 1. He survived! Yet, he was not out of the woods yet. There was still an hour to go and plenty of opportunities for drama that go along with that. It did seem in the second hour like Joe was about to get shot during a stand-off, but he was still able to turn the tables around.

Ultimately, Joe reminded everyone throughout this episode of how desperate he was to resolve this case, asking for more time even when it seemed like he’d be better off giving it up. In the end, he did get some of what he wanted, but it came at a heavy cost. Think in terms of a shootout where another life was lost … but not his. Joe did find a way to make it through.

If there was one thing that was disappointing about the finale, it was not getting a chance to see Nicky at the family dinner table. She still hasn’t had a chance to see her cousin! At least we’re leaving the finale knowing that he is alive after a crazy, high-stakes operation like no other.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods right now!

What do you think about the Blue Bloods season 11 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back around for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







