The Blacklist season 8 episode 18 spoilers: Will Townsend kill Liz?







As you prepare for The Blacklist season 8 episode 18 on NBC next week, one thing is clear: Liz Keen is in huge trouble. She got in business with Neville Townsend thinking that this was the way to defeat Raymond Reddington, only to then realize that she was, in part, setting the stage for her own demise.

While we don’t know at the moment what Ivan whispered to Neville to get him after Liz, we know that it’s huge. It’s something that makes him all the more eager to destroy her, and that sets the stage for “The Protean” airing on NBC next week.

Want some more The Blacklist video coverage? Then watch our review for tonight’s episode below! After you do that, subscribe to Matt and Jess for some other updates, including previews and other good coverage.

For some of the first information on the subject of what’s ahead, we suggest that you check out the full The Blacklist season 8 episode 18 synopsis below:

05/21/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : The Task Force springs into action to stop an elusive assassin on Liz’s trail. TV-14

As you probably know already, Townsend is not the sort of character who is going to go and do most of the killing himself. Instead, he’s far more likely to send some other people to go and do the deed. That seems to be precisely what you’re going to be seeing here, and this assassin in particular could be especially deadly.

What makes this all the more complicated, though, is the simple fact that ALL of the Task Force will be in danger in their own right. Townsend is now in a position where he wants every single person Reddington cares about dead. That includes people like Harold Cooper and yes, even Donald Ressler — even in spite of so many of their differences.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Blacklist right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 8 episode 18?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







