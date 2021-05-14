For Life canceled at ABC; no season 3 coming for it, mixed-ish







We know that the second or third Friday of May is when the cancellation axe tends to swing the hardest. That is proving to once again be the case here.

Today, ABC announced that a whole host of shows are over after a handful of seasons on the air — we’ll talk more about American Housewife later, so let’s focus instead on a few others here.

For Life – While somewhat-expected, losing a legal drama this technical and powerful is sad. ABC was probably never the right home for it, as it could’ve been able to tell even larger and bolder stories on a place like Hulu or even Starz, where 50 Cent has a number of other projects. (It’s always possible that it does still land somewhere else…)

mixed-ish – We learned earlier today that black-ish is ending after the upcoming season 8, and apparently the prequel isn’t getting a chance for a proper send-off.

Rebel – The main reason to have hope here was that the show had a big-name star in Katey Sagal and executive producer Krista Vernoff, who is currently the showrunner of both Grey’s Anatomy and then also Station 19. One of the reasons why this happened may be due to last night, as Rebel lost a big chunk of its audience airing without the aforementioned two shows as a lead-in. Then again, it premiered so late in the year that it never had that much of a chance.

Call Your Mother – This is a brand-new comedy and in all honest, there’s a chance that you didn’t even know it was on the air. We aren’t saying that to be cruel, but it’s just what happens when there are so many comedies every single year.

On the flip side, ABC also renewed a number of other series today — think along the lines of The Rookie, A Million Little Things, The Conners, and of course the aforementioned black-ish. It’s the best and the worst of times, depending on what TV show you love.

What do you think about For Life and somany other shows being canceled at ABC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, be sure to come back around for other news. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







