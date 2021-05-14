Blue Bloods season 11 finale sneak peek: Will Joe Hill get killed?







Tonight’s Blue Bloods season 11 finale is right around the corner! There is definitely a lot of stuff to be excited for here, but also reasons for major nervousness.

That is especially the case here when you’re thinking about Joe Hill. The long-secret son of the late Joe Reagan has had another secret as of late: He’s been off working with the ATF! As we discussed in another sneak preview earlier today, the only two family members who knew about it were Frank and then Jamie, who has been working as his handler from afar.

In the new sneak peek below, Joe and Jamie have a brief phone conversation where a few different concerns are vocalized. Joe recounts to him how, while undercover, he ran into his uncle Danny on accident. This encounter has led already to some fears that he may have been made — and that, of course, puts his life on the line. He also has to get off the phone with his uncle before he’s able to explain his situation.

After watching this, you can understand why there is a serious fear that Joe could be killed off tonight — he’s in an extremely delicate situation. If one of Joe’s criminal “cohorts” finds out the truth, they can kill him at any time. If Danny and Jamie are going to extract him, they have to exercise every bit of caution in the world! This is not going to be easy, and it’s going to take the Reagans pooling all of their resources.

In the end, we do have a good feeling that this could be one of the boldest, most risky finales that Blue Bloods has ever done. Let’s just hope that Joe finds a way to survive it…

Do you think that Joe Hill could actually die on the Blue Bloods season 11 finale?

