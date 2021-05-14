Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? Biggest season 4 questions







Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? Are we going to have a chance to see what’s next for the title character?

We wish that we could sit here and say that the answer to this is “yes” … but alas, it’s not. You are going to be waiting for a good while still to see what lies ahead for Jay Hernandez and the rest of the cast. The show has been renewed, but that’s the only for-sure information that is out there insofar as scheduling goes.

Nonetheless, we felt like this is a good opportunity to answer at least a few burning questions when it comes to the future.

Will season 4 air this fall? There’s no confirmation as of yet, but we believe it’s highly likely it will air once more on Friday nights. This is a show with a dedicated audience there, and it should not be delayed due to the virus.

Is Perdita Weeks returning as Juliet Higgins? Yes. The writers have already confirmed that she will be back, and her departure with Ethan from Hawaii is not meant to be some sort of indication that the end is near for the character.

Could the show cross over with NCIS: Hawaii? The answer to this is a big ol’ “maybe.” We think that there’s a good possibility of it given that the two shows are filming in roughly the same spot. It’s mostly going to come down to whether or not there’s the right story in place to make something like this work.

Expect more news on Magnum PI season 4 when CBS releases its schedule over the next week; the official premiere date could be announced as early as this summer.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Magnum PI right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Magnum PI season 4?

Do you wish that there were more episodes, including one that came on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After doing that, remember to also come back around for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







