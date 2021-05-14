The Rookie, A Million Little Things, The Conners renewed for season 4!







There’s some great news coming out today for a full trio of ABC shows in A Million Little Things, The Rookie, and The Conners. All three of them are coming back!

In a statement today, the network confirmed that all of these series will be getting a season 4, which doesn’t come as too great of a surprise. While the ratings for all three shows have slipped over the past year, they remain solid parts of the lineup. There’s also a recognition here that they all have streaming and international value, as well. There are a lot of factors that go into renewing different shows, but in general, we think that it matters that you show loyalty to your viewers. If ABC develops a further reputation for canceling shows left and right, it’s only going to hurt them in the long run.

ABC has yet to release the fall schedule, but we’d be shocked if these shows are not featured on it. While filming for all three was delayed by the global health crisis, it is our expectation that you’ll be able to see the cast and crew back at work a little bit earlier this time around — think in terms of the summer. Hopefully, everyone can be a little safer and start to expand their filming locations outward.

Official premiere dates should come a little bit later this summer — for now, know that ABC has also renewed black-ish (for a final season) and The Goldbergs. Meanwhile, they have canceled comedy Call Your Mother, which does not come as all too great of a shock. American Idol will be coming back for a season 20, but we don’t expect it back until some point in 2022.

