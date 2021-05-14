NBC 2021 fall schedule: The Blacklist season 9, New Amsterdam season 4







Today, NBC gave us a good look at what their plans are for the 2021 fall season, and it’s good news for fans of certain shows. For starters, The Blacklist and New Amsterdam may be back premiering a little earlier on in the year.

Of course, the real big winner here is Dick Wolf. The prolific producer will have a whopping SIX hours of programming on the schedule this fall, as Law & Order adds a new show in For the Defense while SVU and Organized Crime are also coming back. This goes alongside One Chicago, which of course keeps its primetime foothold on Wednesday nights.

Without further ado, let’s go ahead and share the schedule below! Note that all times listed are Eastern. Specific premiere dates should come later on in the summer.

Mondays

8:00 – The Voice (two hours)

10:00 – Ordinary Joe (new series)

Tuesdays

8:00 – The Voice

9:00 – La Brea (new series)

10:00 – New Amsterdam

Wednesdays

8:00 – Chicago Med

9:00 – Chicago Fire

10:00 – Chicago PD

Thursdays

8:00 – Law & Order: For the Defense (new series)

9:00 – Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

10:00 – Law & Order: Organized Crime

Friday

8:00 – The Blacklist

9:00 – Dateline NBC (two hours)

Are there any surprises in here?

The only one that we can think of is that This Is Us will be airing its final season in 2022 rather than this fall. We wrote about that a little bit more over at the link here, and it seems like the only reason for this is to make sure that all of its episodes are going to air in a reasonably consecutive fashion without all of the various delays.

