This Is Us season 6 will not be airing until 2022; why?

Today, the network finally confirmed the long-reported news that season 6 is going to be the final season. Our feeling about that is of course bittersweet, but at least the show has plenty of time to deliver the best possible ending. What is a little more saddening is simply knowing that the final season won’t be back until we get around to 2022. That’s such a long time to wait!

If you’re wondering why NBC is electing to do this, a lot of it seems tied to a desire to give you a straight run of episodes all at once. We know that one of the things they were most frustrated with through season 5 is all of the different hiatuses. It split the show up in a way that was very frustrating for a lot of people, especially when it does contain such a wide array of big water-cooler moments. Season 6 can get a continuous run so that there is almost always momentum.

Of course, we are going to be waiting for a while to get some other details about the final season, whether it be the individual episode order or some other details all about what lies ahead. There are two episodes left this season, and they should prove useful in offering some clarity.

