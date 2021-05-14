black-ish renewed for season 8, will be final season on ABC







There are a few things that you should know today about the future of black-ish — let’s say it qualifies as both good and bad news.

We begin here with this: There will be a season 8 of the long-running comedy! This has been one of ABC’s biggest institutions of the past few years, and it’s also been used to spawn multiple spin-offs including both grown-ish and mixed-ish. Unfortunately, the bad news is that season 8 will be the final one. This series is about to walk off into the sunset, and we have a feeling that there will be emotional moments aplenty.

In a new post now over on Instagram, here is some of what executive producer Kenya Barris had to say on the subject of the end of the road:

“To ALL the people in the world I love, honor, respect and care for it is both exciting and bittersweet to share that black-ish been RENEWED by ABC for it’s EIGHTH… and FINAL SEASON. In this day and age it is rare to get to decide when your show should come to an end, and we are grateful along with ABC to be able to make this final season exactly what we’d hoped for – and to do it with the entire and AMAZINGLY STELLAR cast coming back to close this chapter out with us the right way!”

While it’s obviously sad to know that black-ish is ending, there is joy in knowing that we are close to the end of the road now. Over the course of the final season, it’s our expectation that we’ll see closure for a number of different characters — in addition to the show being able to address more hot-button issues. We’re thrilled for the opportunity to see what a proper final season looks like … though we of course wonder what this means for the future of some of the other offshoots.

What do you think about black-ish being renewed for a season 8?

Are you sad that this is going to be the final season? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to stick around for some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

