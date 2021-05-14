Blue Bloods season 11 finale sneak peek: Danny learns a big secret







The Blue Bloods season 11 finale is coming on CBS this Friday, and based on what we’re seeing in the latest sneak peek, Danny Reagan may be frustrated. Heck, a number of viewers could be, as well.

Why is that? While we’ve been wondering for a long time where Joe Hill is in this world, Frank has known for a good chunk of the season. Not only that, but he’s kept it from almost everyone else in the finale. Joe asked to be placed over with the ATF on assignment, and since that time, he’s been working undercover. Granted, Frank didn’t realize that he was in Manhattan, but he knew almost everything else.

In the video below, not only does Donnie Wahlberg’s character learn of all of this for the first time, but there is another secret that comes out, as well: Jamie has also known about what’s going on with Jamie. He’s been his handler, which is something that Danny may also be a little frustrated with. Not only did his dad keep important information from him, but he trusted his brother over him with it! Why do that? Well, Jamie is a Sergeant, and it makes more sense to task him with this sort of responsibility than it does someone like a detective.

Ultimately, Frank will recognize in this finale that he will need Danny in order to ensure that Joe is okay. The character will be in danger as a part of an investigation and if he is made, there’s a chance his collaborators will choose to kill him. These two hours are going to be one of the most intense of any story that we’ve seen on the show in some time. They will certainly feel different than any other Blue Bloods story you typically check out.

Related – Be sure to get another sneak peek from the finale, with the focus this time around being on Henry

How do you think Danny is going to handle this news over the course of the Blue Bloods season 11 finale?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back around for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







