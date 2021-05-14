Ronnie Ortiz-Magro leaving Jersey Shore Family Vacation; seeks treatment







While Jersey Shore Family Vacation will be moving forward with new episodes, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro will not be present for all of them.

In a new post on his Instagram Stories, the reality star (and original Jersey Shore cast member) made it clear that he will be seeking out treatment for a series of mental health issues. Here is some of what he had to say:

“After talking to the team at MTV, we have mutually agreed that I will step away from the show while I seek medical treatment for mental health issues that I’ve ignored for too long … My number one goal now is facing my struggles head on … [This process will be difficult, but my #1 priority is to get healthy and be the best man and the best father I can for my daughter.”

This announcements comes after Ronnie was not charged in a case of alleged domestic violence earlier this year. His time on the show has long been tumultuous, as have some of the headlines surrounding him away from it. Jersey Shore Family Vacation still has a number of other original cast members on board, and it still remains to be seen when or even if Ortiz-Magro will be welcomed back. New episodes will air on the network this summer, and it is possible some were filmed prior to this decision being made.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation has filmed numerous times over the past few years without certain key cast members. Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino was incarcerated for a period of time during the show’s run, and Ronnie himself has been absent from episodes in the past. It’s likely that the show will address his absence in some form, as well as whatever communication some of the cast members have with him.

Do you think we will ever see Ronnie be a part of Jersey Shore Family Vacation again?

