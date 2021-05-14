Law & Order: Organized Crime episode 6 spoilers: ‘I Got This Rat’







If you are interested in getting a sense of what’s ahead on Law & Order: Organized Crime episode 6, let’s just say there is new danger. Wheatley is pushing forward, Stabler’s facing new challenges, and it doesn’t appear like we are in crossover territory anymore. Instead, we have the story inching in a different direction where the serialized parts of it are poised to take center stage.

Before of all of the secrets at the heart of this narrative, NBC is not giving too much away in advance. Instead, all we have for you is the official Organized Crime episode 6 synopsis, which you can check out in full below:

05/20/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : As Wheatley finalizes plans with a new client, Richie takes a big step in joining the family business. TV-14

By the time we reach the end of this episode, do we expect Wheatley’s operation to be taken down? Hardly. It’s clear at this point that the producers want this to be a season-long battle … and honestly, it should be. When you’ve got someone as talented as Dylan McDermott in your cast, doesn’t it make sense to keep them around for as long as humanly possible? Eventually we’ll get to a sink-or-swim point with Stabler and everyone he’s working with, but we’re not quite sure that we’re there yet.

Ultimately, our advice to you now is to just enjoy this story for every little moment that you’ve got it. This is going to be a pretty short season, after all. There is technically no renewal for a season 2 as of yet, but in all honesty, that feels mostly like a foregone conclusion. We don’t think that you’ve got all that much to worry about in that department.

