B Positive season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at CBS?

Let’s start with the facts, as they currently are: CBS has yet to confirm that more episodes are coming. Are we hopeful? We want to be, but most likely the odds here are somewhere around 50/50. The show is currently averaging a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic and then also close to 4.7 million live viewers. These are middle-of-the-road comedy numbers at best for the network, and the biggest thing the show has going for it is probably the presence of executive producer Chuck Lorre behind the scenes. He’s one of the most important producers within the network’s stables, and has a number of shows on the air right now including this one, Mom, Young Sheldon, and United States of Al. That’s without mentioning the success he had with The Big Bang Theory and Two and a Half Men.

CBS may wait until the last second in order to confirm the show’s renewal or cancellation and we understand that. They want to see what their schedule could look like, and beyond just that they may want to see what the DVR and streaming numbers are. There are a lot of variables that networks factor in at this point — there has to be given that so many people opt to not watch shows live anymore.

For us personally, we tend to think that comedies need at least two seconds to find themselves — remember that 30 Rock, Seinfeld, The Office, and Parks and Recreation are all great examples of shows that struggled to get an identity right away. It took a little bit more time in order for them to reach their full potential.

