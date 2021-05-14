Big Brother 23 premiere date revealed at CBS; what to hope for







If you are excited to see Big Brother 23 on CBS this summer, we now have a much better sense of when it’s coming down the road!

Today during a Clubhouse event featuring host Julie Chen Moonves, it was confirmed that the latest batch of episodes for the reality TV franchise will premiere on Wednesday, July 7. That is a slightly later premiere date than we typically have, excluding what we saw last year due to the global health crisis. This is, however, more in line with some older seasons of the show that kicked off after the Fourth of July.

For some more discussion on Big Brother now in video form, remember to watch our take on the end of season 22 below! Once you do watch that, remember to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for other insight.

So what are we hoping for this time around? It really begins with a cast of new and exciting players. It made sense to do All-Stars last season since it simplified the casting process, but to us, the real joy in this show comes from the self-discovery. There’s something about seeing people enter the game and learn that it’s nothing like what they expected. Meanwhile, there’s also something about watching people on the live feeds try to make relationships and play hard. It’s one of the greatest TV experiences every summer, and we’re thrilled to have it back on the air.

For those who are curious, the premiere of Big Brother 23 is going to coincide with the start of Love Island USA season 3 — CBS is trying to make the latter into a successful summer show. Its ratings haven’t been great, but it is bringing in a younger demographic of people. That may be what they are going for at the moment.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother

What do you want to see when it comes to Big Brother 23?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







