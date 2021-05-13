Young Sheldon season 5 premiere date hopes for CBS comedy







Following tonight’s big finale, do you want to know the Young Sheldon season 5 premiere date, or at least an early estimate?

The first thing that we can note here is rather simple: There is more of the Big Bang Theory prequel coming! To the shock of just about no one, CBS already made it clear that they have ordered an additional season; what’s a little more surprising is that there are actually THREE more seasons on the way. Young Sheldon is going to be on the air until at least season 7, which means that they could eventually get around to a major event involving Sheldon’s father. (That is, of course, depending on how they play around with time.)

In a statement confirming the renewal, here is some of what Kelly Kahl of CBS Entertainment had to say:

“Under Chuck Lorre’s and Steve Molaro’s deft leadership, this superb cast and gifted writers have truly brought these wonderful characters to life … ’Young Sheldon’ dominates the broadcast comedy landscape by over +2.5 million viewers and is the lynchpin of CBS’ top-rated Thursday comedy lineup. The humor, warmth and heart exuded by the Cooper family is an undeniable hook for the millions of fans who tune in each week. We’re excited to see what the next three seasons have in store for a slightly older Sheldon and all the Coopers.”

So when will it premiere?

CBS has yet to release their full fall schedule (that should come later this month), but the easy assumption to make here is that Young Sheldon will be back in late September/early October. Now that we are on the other side of the global health crisis, we do think production timelines can be similar to what they’ve been in the past. That is encouraging, and we’re crossing our fingers that the new season lives up to so many expectations that are out there.

