NCIS season 18 finale spoilers: First look at Bishop and Torres! (photo)







As you await the NCIS season 18 finale coming to CBS a week from Tuesday, there are multiple things to wonder about. The state of Bishop and Torres’ relationship has to be one of them.

If you watched the most-recent episode of the CBS show, then you know already that these two characters have had “the talk” about where they stand. Does that mean that they are together? Not necessarily, but their feelings are definitely out there. We’d personally love more clarity before the end of the season, largely because it would differentiate these two from where they’ve been in the past.

Want to get some more NCIS video coverage right now? Then be sure to check out our most-recent review at the bottom of this article! Once you do take a look at that, be sure to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more coverage through the rest of the season.

The photo above shows that Wilmer Valderrama and Emily Wickersham’s characters are getting in some sort of heated discussion. Bishop has her arms outstretched like she is trying to make some sort of important point. Meanwhile, Torres’ face is a little bit more difficult to read. What in the world is going on here? That’s a little bit difficult to figure out. It could be the two of them trying to balance their personal and professional lives, or it could be strictly about the case. In general, the two have been mostly business while out working in the field, though they do have their fair share of flirty banter when back in the office with each other.

Just remember now that the NCIS season 18 finale is going to be airing on Tuesday, May 25, and there’s sure to be some big revelations ahead when it comes to Gibbs. We’ll have some more to share on all of that in due time.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to the NCIS finale and what you can expect

What are you hoping to see from Bishop and Torres across the NCIS season 18 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you check that out, remember to come back around to get some more news on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







