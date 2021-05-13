Blue Bloods season 11 finale video: Donnie Wahlberg, cast tease big event







Tomorrow night on CBS the Blue Bloods season 11 finale is going to deliver surprises — and plenty of them. As a matter of fact, the cast is going so far as to say that this is different than any other episode they’ve ever done.

In the video below, you can see Donnie Wahlberg, Tom Selleck, and several other cast members set the stage for what you’re going to see. You may have heard already that these episodes revolve around Joe Hill, and Donnie teases that Danny discovers his nephew as a potential perp while working the case. He is unaware at the time that he is deep undercover working alongside the ATF — that is something he’ll find out, and all of the Reagans through this episode are going to be teaming up in order to make sure he’s okay. There are going to be some particularly-bad moments that unfold throughout these two hours, so prepare yourself for just about anything in advance.

For Donnie in particular, he notes that this finale was an especially emotional one. The actor’s mother recently passed away, and he was working on this episode (with Will Estes in particular) while dealing with so much pain in his personal life. It’s easy to admire him for giving his best to this show, and also to his fans, during such a difficult time.

The video concludes with a celebration of one of the things that Blue Bloods is best known for: Family dinner. The entire cast recognizes still the importance of this — it either reminds you of your own family or, in some cases, it gives you something to aspire to. Rest assured, there will be something family-dinner related in the finale; it’s a trademark of this series and there always manages to be one no matter what. Family is always there for you, both in the best and worst of times.

Related – Be sure to get some more information when it comes to the Blue Bloods finale and what you can expect

What do you most want to see when it comes to the Blue Bloods season 11 finale?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts and story hopes below! After you do just that, remember to stick around — there are some more updates coming and we don’t want to miss them. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







