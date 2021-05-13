Prodigal Son season 2 finale promo: Will Martin kill his son Malcolm?







For the time being, we have to go into the Prodigal Son season 2 finale with the expectation that it’s the series finale. After all, Fox recently canceled the show! We don’t like the idea of saying goodbye to it at the moment, but it’s hard to change what seems to be in motion. (The major hope right now is that another network could step in and lend a helping hand.)

Luckily, it does at least seem like this finale is going to go out with a bang! The title for this episode is “The Last Weekend,” and the promo suggests that everything with Malcolm Bright and his father Martin is coming to a head. Oh, and we also think there’s a good chance that Michael Sheen’s character could try to kill his son. It could be a situation where one of them has to die.

Could this episode actually function as a proper series-ender, even if it wasn’t meant for that on the surface? We do wonder about this, given that it’s hard to imagine how Martin stays on the run after all of this. It’s also hard to imagine him just heading back to the institution. A goal of a show like this is to routinely find some ways to change, and we have to think that is what the writers intended entering this finale.

Beyond what is going on with Malcolm and Martin, be prepared for some other fight scenes plus big revelations — and hopefully a few things that we don’t see coming. If this does prove to be the end of the road for Prodigal Son, we can only hope that it goes out in the biggest, boldest way possible. Let’s cross our fingers and hope for ALL sorts of craziness.

