Chicago PD season 8 episode 15 spoilers: Building to the finale!







As you prepare for Chicago PD season 8 episode 15 next week, there are a few things that are worth noting. For example, where the story stands. We’re only two episodes away from the end of the season! While we know already that a season 9 is coming, that doesn’t mean things are lacking suspense. There are still questions aplenty when it comes to Voight’s future. Not only that, but Samantha Miller has a significant role to play in these final episodes. She’s been a part of this season-long arc for a reason, and the Deputy Superintendent could have a few surprises still in store.

Below, we have the full Chicago PD season 8 episode 15 synopsis with some more insight as to what is coming up next:

05/19/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Voight and the team pursue a ruthless crime ring whose business has hit close to home. As they dig deeper, the extent of the danger becomes more apparent. Deputy Superintendent Samantha Miller second-guesses her decisions. TV-14

Could this crime ring's "business" lead to a major character getting hurt? You have to worry about that but at this point, we'll settle for anything that keeps the current cast around. With the recent news that both Yaya DaCosta and Torrey DeVitto are leaving Chicago Med, you have to worry about the rest of the franchise in general. This is a franchise where people do leave, and we've seen it multiple times already here in between Sophia Bush, Jon Seda, and Elias Koteas. All of these departures are significant, even if they happened for different reasons.

