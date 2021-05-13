The Conners season 3 episode 20 (finale) spoilers: Two proposals ahead!







If you were not excited enough about The Conners and its upcoming season 3 finale, here are two reasons to be: Proposals! Love is in the air … or at least love could be in the air. There is no guarantee that these proposals will get their desired response, but they are still proposals nonetheless. If you’re going to have a finale, why not go ahead and go out big?

For a few more specifics — including Jeopardy! finding its way back into the story — be sure to check out the full The Conners season 3 finale synopsis below:

“Two Proposals, a Homecoming and a Bear” – Big changes are coming for the Conners, with not one but TWO proposals. Plus, Jackie uses her “JEOPARDY!” infamy to her advantage on the season finale of “The Conners,” airing WEDNESDAY, MAY 19 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

So as you approach this finale, should you be worried at all about the season 4 future? We think that the answer here is “most likely, no.” This show is one of ABC’s stronger comedies and in general, it just makes sense to keep it around as long as the cast wants to do it. While we know it’s not technically a revival anymore, it has the DNA of one and the writers have managed to do something unique here — keep some of the nostalgia while making it feel like something new. The Conners is a fun show in its own right, and it feels current thanks to the subject matter it presents. It’s not just living in the past, and be prepared for some renewal news over the next week or two.

