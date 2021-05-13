Chicago Med season 6 episode 15 spoilers: Preparing for the finale







Chicago Med season 6 episode 15 is the last one before the big finale, and it’s all the more important with certain events in mind.

In the event you didn’t read some of the recent headlines, both Torrey DeVitto (Natalie) and Yaya DaCosta (April) are going to be leaving at the end of the season. With that in mind, there are only two episodes left to wrap up their characters’ stories. We hope that the writers knew enough about this in advance to give them a little bit of closure; the last thing that we want to see is the two of them waving goodbye almost out of the blue.

For the time being, though, we can’t say that Chicago Med season 6 episode 15 will bring you all that much in the way of closure. Instead, the synopsis simply suggests that Natalie is having to make amidst on something from the past:

05/19/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Crockett worries he made a surgical error when a recent transplant patient comes in with complications. Carol is once again in distress. Will and Natalie must take action to right their wrong. TV-14

Clearly, the goal within this episode is to give you some high-stakes cases and if nothing else, testing the doctors in new situations. For Crockett, it will be interesting to see how he handles this particular case. He clearly worked on this transplant patient with the best of intentions, but what happens when nothing goes according to plan. How can he fix them up for their future?

Here is one quick tease that we can offer for the finale now: Will is going to face the consequences of a different action. Go ahead and prepare yourself accordingly.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chicago Med season 6 episode 15?

How do you think this installment is going to set up the upcoming finale? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back around for some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

