The Blacklist season 8 episode 19 spoilers: Balthazar ‘Bino’ Baker







On the surface, it feels like The Blacklist season 8 episode 19 is going to be a typical episode of the show — at least compared to what we’ve seen as of late. The title here is “Balthazar ‘Bino’ Baker,” and he in himself feels like an ordinary Blacklister. Heck, even in the synopsis itself hints at this very thing:

05/28/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : Hoping to move some precious cargo quietly, Red enlists the assistance of an enforcer who specializes in transporting items through an underground network. TV-14

Given that this episode is so near the end of the season, you have to imagine that there’s something more underneath the surface here. The prevailing question is just what that is. Could the “precious cargo” be related to the Sikorsky Archive, or even a person like Liz Keen? We do wonder if there’s a way she and Reddington could get back on the same page before the end of the season, especially with her working with a guy as dangerous as Neville Townsend. Working with him could be akin to making a deal with the devil — we’re not saying that Reddington is some sort of saint, but he at least has a code and a reason why he does many of the things that he does.

After this episode, there should be three more that air during the month of June — at some point in there, the series will be moving to Wednesday nights in order to wrap things up. This could help the ratings somewhat, not that this is an immediate concern given that there is already a season 9 renewal.

