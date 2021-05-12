This Is Us season 6 will reportedly be final season on NBC







While this news is hardly a surprise, it is still notable: This Is Us will be saying goodbye after season 6 on NBC.

This news was first reported by THR, but in a lot of ways, it’s been reported for many months on end now. It’s long been suggested that this was a six-season show, and we’ve seen that play out in how some of the actors have been charting out their future. (Justin Hartley, for example, already has another show lined up.)

Have you watched our review of this past This Is Us episode yet? If not, be sure to do that below! Once you check that out remember to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other updates. We’ll have more insight coming and we don’t want you to miss it.

The only reasons we thought This Is Us had a chance beyond a season 6 are pretty simple:

1. Season 5 is slightly shorter than expected – Because of the global health crisis, we’re only getting 16 episodes instead of 18. We did wonder if the show could’ve changed things up, had a 16-episode season 6, and then have a shorter, 10-episode season 7. That’s not going to be the case. They could easily just do 20 episodes next season and get back whatever they lost.

2. NBC could have pushed for more – This is their biggest marquee show, both in terms of performance and awards consideration. We had every reason to think that they’d want it to be around as long as possible.

We suppose that there’s always a chance for a spin-off or some other property from creator Dan Fogelman, though we’re still too far out to get any confirmed info on that subject. He’s gotta be one of the most-coveted showrunners after all of this, right?

Related – Check out more news on where This Is Us can go from here

What do you think about This Is Us season 6 being the final season at NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you watch that, remember to come back around for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







