This Is Us season 5 episode 15 spoilers: The last before finale!







There are two things worth noting about This Is Us season 5 episode 15 straight out of the gate. First and foremost, you have to remember that this is the penultimate episode of the season. That’s a clear indication that there is something big on the horizon; we just don’t know what that something is and whether or not it will send us into a river of tears.

Also, we know that this season is ending with Kevin and Madison’s wedding … or at least a potential wedding. We’ve seen enough of this show over time to know that nothing is altogether guaranteed. (Also, we’re a little worried about that suggestion at the end of the episode that Kevin is just a people-pleaser and will do whatever other people want in order to make them happy.)

With that wedding coming up, doesn’t it make sense that there are some other milestones on the way? We think so, and the official This Is Us season 5 episode 15 synopsis below gives you a good sense of what one of them is:

05/18/2021 (09:00PM – 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : Kevin and Madison partake in their respective bachelor and bachelorette parties. TV-14

We don’t anticipate either one of these parties to follow the stereotype where there are scantily-clad dancers or random bar-hopping; this show doesn’t often veer into cliches. Yet, there is a chance for some other unexpected things to happen. Brace yourselves accordingly.

What do you most want to see when it comes to This Is Us season 5 episode 15?

