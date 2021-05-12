Big Sky episode 16 (finale) spoilers: Who could die?







Next week on ABC, you are going to have a chance to see Big Sky episode 16 — and we hope you’re prepared for just about anything. This is the season finale, and here Cassie and Jenny are going to do everything that they can to stop Ronald.

Through all of the trials and tribulations of this season, this is the adversary who has always been there. He’s been incredibly slippery and with that, even when you think you’ve defeated him, that isn’t entirely the case. That’s going to rear its head one more time before the end of this season, and we can only hope you’re prepared for it.

“Love is a Strange and Dangerous Thing” – Cassie and Jenny leave the Kleinsasser women to forge their own path, ridding themselves of their ranch troubles and heading back home. Along with Jerrie and Lindor, they finally get to see Ronald behind bars, though he quickly strips them of any satisfaction by leading them on a wild goose chase, straight into the arms of the syndicate. A brutal battle ensues, clearing a path for Scarlet and Ronald to escape, but while they run off into the sunset Jenny risks her life to save Cassie’s. Is this the end for our dynamic duo? Only time will tell on the season finale of “Big Sky,” TUESDAY, MAY 18 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

We do hope that the Ronald storyline is wrapped up this season, largely because we don’t know what else you can do with it after all of this craziness. Because we do know that a second season is coming, we remain rather curious if some other cliffhangers could be present. Doesn’t this feel like the sort of show that would deliver them?

