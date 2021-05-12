When Calls the Heart season 9: How do Elizabeth, Lucas move forward?







As we look now towards When Calls the Heart season 9, the romantic future for Elizabeth is clear: She and Lucas are together! She made that decision after spending much of the season gravitating between him and Nathan, and it’s certainly clear at this point that it was not an easy choice.

So what caused the character to finally make it? It was a culmination of a number of different things, and that is something that Erin Krakow discusses further as a part of a new interview with Entertainment Tonight:

“For a long time, Elizabeth has just been kind of confused and overwhelmed by her feelings, and specifically, the connection that she’s felt with Nathan over these past few years, it is undeniable. There’s been a connection between these two characters. It’s like a thread between them. I think they have obviously similar experiences with loss. Their lives were just sort of supposed to be intertwined in this way … I think for a long time, she was swept up in those feelings with Nathan, but didn’t necessarily realize how much of it was because of Jack and what she was almost projecting onto Nathan. Once she got to a point where she could see the difference between why she was feeling what she was feeling for Nathan, and what she’d been feeling all along for Lucas, I think it became clear to her that one was absolutely love, but the other was hopefully her lifetime.”

So what will be next for Lucas and Elizabeth now? Some of it may be exploring what the early parts of their relationship look like, including how it changes their perception in Hope Valley and also how others communicate with them. He’s also a very different sort of man than Jack or Nathan, and there are different ways for him to relay his love. He’s also always had financial stability to fall back on; what happens if he hits some hard times there? How would that shake his confidence and potentially his relationship?

What we are getting at here is that there is a LOT of story for When Calls the Heart to still cover — Elizabeth choosing Lucas is far from the end of the story.

Related – What is next for Nathan as a character?

What do you want to see for Elizabeth and Lucas coming up on When Calls the Heart season 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some additional updates. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







