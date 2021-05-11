When Calls the Heart season 9 spoilers: What’s next for Nathan?







As we prepare for When Calls the Heart season 9 to arrive on the Hallmark Channel, it’s clear some characters have an ambiguous future. Is there any person with that more so than Nathan?

Just think about where the season 8 finale left off: The character is now heartbroken after Elizabeth chose Lucas over him. It doesn’t seem like he’s leaving Hope Valley, so what story is left to tell with him? Ultimately, this is one of the things that we’re most excited to learn about. It’s almost a blank canvas and we do hope that he finds some ways to cope.

Speaking about the character’s future as a part of a new Entertainment Tonight interview, here is some of what Kevin McGarry had to say on the subject:

“We all get broken hearts, and that’ll be a fun thing to play and see. I hope he has some kind of redemption story of him building himself back up and moving on … I think there should be a little bit of mourning that we see at the beginning of season 9 that Nathan’s going to have to go through. What’s so cool is that both these guys are still on the show, so we get to see these after-stories. We’ve all seen the guy gets the girl and the happy ever after, but the guy that doesn’t is still on the show, so there’s this whole different storyline that’s going to come out of it.”

We’re sure that Elizabeth and Lucas will continue to progress as a couple, and we hope that somewhere along the line Nathan does find what he’s looking for. With that being said, we also hope that it’s not rushed! It doesn’t need to move as slowly as this love-triangle did, but pairing him with someone else immediately will invalidate the whole journey that we’ve been on as of late.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to When Calls the Heart being renewed

What do you want to see for Nathan on When Calls the Heart season 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, stick around for some other news. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







