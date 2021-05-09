When Calls the Heart season 9: Is it renewed, canceled at Hallmark?







Following tonight’s all-important finale, is it fair to expect a When Calls the Heart season 9 renewal? Is there actually a chance that the show gets canceled? Of course, we understand the desperation to get answers here!

So what can we tell you right now? Nothing is 100% as of yet, but that could change later tonight. Hallmark Channel has announced renewals during finale nights before, and they could certainly do so again. We feel like a When Calls the Heart season 9 is almost a foregone conclusion, though it feels foolish to take anything for granted right now. There’s certainly more story to tell within Hope Valley, and this is one of the network’s most-successful shows. It continues to perform well in the ratings and so long as that’s the case, it is hard to see a reason for them to cancel it.

From a production perspective, we also have a feeling that a season 9 would be appetizing. Season 8 was one of the first productions back at work after the global health crisis, and the entirety of those episodes were filmed under the strictest of rules. Moving forward, things may be a little bit closer to normal and we’re sure the cast and crew would love to reunite.

Provided that When Calls the Heart is renewed soon, our feeling is that a season 8 could film later this summer/fall and premiere in early 2022. We’d also love for there to be a Christmas Special again, given that these have long been woven into the fabric of what this show is. There were a multitude of reasons to not have one this past year, but we think Hallmark understands the importance of tradition. (Shouldn’t they, given all of the greeting cards that they produce?)

