New Amsterdam season 3 episode 12 spoilers: ‘Things Fall Apart’







As of right now, there isn’t all that much about New Amsterdam season 3 episode 12 that we would define as “encouraging.” Let’s start with the episode’s title here in “Things Fall Apart.” When you see that, that doesn’t actually bring a smile to your face, does it? To us, it mostly just puts a pit in our stomach. We know that this is a show that can bring about some devastating stuff — we’ve seen that in everything from cliffhangers to Dr. Kapoor leaving the hospital.

So what’s going to happen this time around? Think in terms of a structural failure within the hospital itself — this is the sort of thing that is hard to prepare for in advance, and it’s also the sort of thing that is very hard to handle when you are trying to deal with a sea of patients.

To get a few more details now all about what’s coming up, all you have to do is check out the full New Amsterdam season 3 episode 12 synopsis below:

05/18/2021 (10:01PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : A burst pipe plunges the ED into chaos. Iggy counsels two stressed out parents about their child. Gwen and Calvin have some devastating news for Max. TV-14

This episode will be setting the stage for some of the final episodes of the season airing in June and for Max in particular, he may understand the multiple meanings of “time to heal.” He’s spent a lot of time trying to heal the hospital this season, but has he really worked on healing himself? Has he ever worked on healing himself? These are questions that we don’t have clear answers to at present, but Max trying to be Superman for everyone else has been a big part of this story from the very beginning.

